Nigeria: Women in Ministerial List - Meet Ohanaye, APC Aspirant Who Stepped Down for Tinubu - Edu, Musawa, Others

27 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

The only female presidential aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, who stepped down for President Bola Tinubu at the party's primaries in June last year, was included in the ministerial list.

Ohaneye was among the seven women who made the first batch of the list submitted to the Senate on Thursday.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila delivered the letter which had 28 nominees to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Among the seven women are Betta Edu, the APC national women leader and former Commissioner of Health in Cross River state.

Hannatu Musawa, a lawyer and the current Special Adviser to Tinubu on Culture and Entertainment Economy also made the ministerial list.

Another female appointed by Tinubu is Stella Okotete, the Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank.

Furthermore, Doris Uzoka-Anite, a former Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy in Imo State made the list.

The same list had Nkeiruka Onyejocha, who was a member of the House of Representatives representing the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia State.

The President also included Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim who was the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) from December 1, 2020, till May 27, 2021.

