Nigeria: Meet Media Entrepreneur, Mohammed Idris Who Made Tinubu's Ministerial List

27 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Biodun Busari

An accomplished media entrepreneur, Publisher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Blueprint newspaper, Mohammed Idris was included in the ministerial list which President Bola Tinubu submitted to the Senate on Thursday.

Tinubu sent 28 ministerial nominees to the Red Chamber, in a letter delivered by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio read the names at the plenary, and among the names was Idris.

Idris is a Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), philanthropist, political leader and public relations expert.

The 57-year-old native of Niger State holds a Master's Degree in English from Bayero University, Kano State.

As an astute media guru, Idris had attended several local and international workshops and conferences on public relations, media entrepreneurship and leadership.

He is currently serving in the capacity of the Chairman and Lead Consultant of Bifocal Communications Limited, a leading public relations company, since 1996.

Among his outstanding record of services include leading the committee that developed and implemented Training Guide for Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) across Nigeria from 2009 to 2011 and Communications Consultant for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 2017 to 2021.

He Facilitated the Design and Implementation of Strategic Communications Guidelines for the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development from 2019 to 2022.

Idris has served as the Editor-in-Chief, The Market; Chairman, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Kaduna State Chapter; and Vice Chairman, the Public Relations Consultative Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) among others.

