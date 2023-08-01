Niger: Military Intervention in Niger 'A Declaration of War' - Mali, Burkina Faso Govts Warn

Harare — The military administrations of Burkina Faso and Mali issued warnings that any military action against the leaders of last week's illegal detention of the Niger president will be viewed as a "declaration of war" against their countries, Al Jazeera reports.

After an ultimatum from Ecowas to restore Niger President Mohamed Bazoum to power within a week or face potential military intervention, Niger's neighbours showed their support by issuing statements vi their national broadcasters.

"The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali express their fraternal solidarity … to the people of Niger, who have decided with full responsibility to take their destiny in hand and assume the fullness of their sovereignty before history," the military governments of the two countries said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had vowed on Sunday to take "immediate and uncompromising" action if French citizens or interests were attacked after thousands rallied outside the French embassy in Niger.

"Any military intervention against Niger would be tantamount to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali," Burkina Faso and Mali governments warned, adding that such a move could result in "disastrous consequences" that "could destabilise the entire region".

The milittary leaders in Niger, who appointed General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the former commander of the presidential guard as the nation's new leader, said they deposed Bazoum due to his poor leadership and because of his handling of security threats from organizations affiliated with al-Qaeda and ISIS (ISIL).

Senior lawmakers were also detained by the junta.

Frustrations at the government's failure to put an end to the Islamist insurgency plaguing the Sahel area, which includes Niger, were a contributing factor in previous coups in Burkina Faso and Mali. Another failed coup attempt occurred in Niger in March 2021, only days before Bazoum was scheduled to take office.

The history of this vast, poor and desert country is riddled with coups. Since the independence from France in 1960, there have been four coups: the first in April 1974 against President Diori Hamani, the last in February 2010 which overthrew President Mahamadou Tandja.