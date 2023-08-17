Liberia: EPS Executive Director Debunks Report of His Dismissal

Monrovia — The Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) Trokon Roberts has described as a well-calculated plan of lies media reports that he has been dismissed by President George Manneh Weah as head of the elite security guard agency.

The EPS is an elite security service that provides security for the President, Vice President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, members of the First Family and others deemed necessary by the President.

Last Monday, panelists on the late Spoon Talk show claimed that Mr. Roberts was dismissed by the Liberian leader and replaced with the current Chief of Protocol Finda Bundoo.

According to the panelists, particularly Mr. Eugene Fahngon, Director Roberts departed the country with about 15 suitcases full with unknown items or materials shortly after he was relieved off his post by the President.

Mr. Fahngon, who is currently serving on the campaign team of Unity Party Standard Bearer Ambassador Joseph Nyuma Boakai, was a former Deputy Minister for Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism.

He was dismissed by the Liberian leader for unknown reasons and departed Liberia for the United States. Since then, he has been serving as one of the panelists on Spoon Talk promoting the former ruling Unity Party.

Speaking to Reporters at his office on the grounds of the Executive Mansion in Monrovia on Tuesday, August 15, Director Roberts disclosed that he still enjoys the trust and confidence of the President.

He stated that he was astonished when he received barrage of calls from family members and friends expressing concerns over the inaccurate news surrounding his dismissal.

"Last night I received a number of calls from friends in Liberia that I should monitor Spoon program on the internet. When I when to listen to the show, I heard Eugene Fahngon saying that President Weah has gotten rid of me-he has taken my job and given it to Ambassador (Finda) Bundoo and in fact, I have left the country."

He noted that though he exerted efforts to respond to the allegation via text messages to the panelists, they allegedly failed to allow him to clarify while the show was ongoing.

Director Roberts described the allegation as "saddened."

He claimed that the fabrication of his dismissal by others on a show meant to be hosted by journalists does not augur well for the younger ones in the journalism profession.

"I just want to let you know that I am here (at my office), still enjoying the confidence of President Weah and in fact, I have been on the campaign spree. If you follow the video in the church on Sunday and all other campaigns, you will see me somewhere in my regular corners."

"It is sad that we will get people who will just sit and fabricate lies at that level. It doesn't set a good example for the young people in this profession. What Mr. Fahngon said last night, embarrasses a whole generation of young journalists. That's an indirect way of teaching people how to fabricate lies, defend people and cause confusion. "

Director Roberts maintained that such "a fabrication of lies" to please a particular group of individuals is unacceptable to Liberia's growing democracy.

He attributed the fallacy to an attempt by some individuals to degrade his professional workings to improve the standards of the EPS under the current administration of President Weah.

"I am here and everything that was said is wrong and misleading. It's frustrating that we will get people at that level who sit down and just plan lies. I am here working hard and you can see the rejuvenation and modern standardization of the EPS over the years. This is not an institution were members can run away. We don't run away as security people."

Director Roberts disclosed that he came from the United Nations system prior to being appointed by President Weah to head the EPS.

He added that though he has been familiar with going for leave or break after every six weeks during his days with the UN, his current portfolio does not require that.

He noted that his trip out of Liberia, which was granted by his boss President Weah in recent times, was intended to undergo medical checkups, noting that, "I went to do what I wanted to do and I came back."