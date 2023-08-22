Niger: AU Suspends Niger After Coup

The African Union has suspended the membership of Niger a month after the coup by what they called a "faction of military officers". The body's Peace and Security Council (PSC) once again condemned the coup, and welcomed the actions taken by Ecowas since the ousting of President H.E. Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger will be suspended from the AU " until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country". Ecowas had earlier decided to deploy their standby force if the Niger junta does not hand power back to Bazoum's administration, and asked the AU Commission to assess the implications of deploying the force.

Ecowas also requested a high representative from the AU for mediation efforts, while the AU said it "strongly rejects" interference from outside the continent " including engagements by private military companies in the continent in line with the 1977 OAU Convention for the Elimination of Mercenarism in Africa".