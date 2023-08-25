West Africa: Niger Coup - Ecowas Sanctions Hit Border Towns

ECOWAS sanctions on Niger appear to be a double-edged sword. Many Nigerians living near the border with Niger say the economic and humanitarian impacts are enormous.

Protesters in Niger over the weekend carried signs reading "Stop the military intervention" and "No to sanctions."

These messages illustrate the extent to which the decision by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to activate its "standby force" to restore constitutional order in Niger has left many of its citizens worried.

But the challenges are not limited to Niger: Nigerian citizens, too, are already feeling the pinch.

People living near border towns between Nigeria and Niger were alarmed when ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the country. The measures include closing borders, cutting off the electricity supply and threatening military intervention.

Sani Musa, who lives in Jibia, a Nigerian border town located approximately 56 km (35 miles) from Maradi in Niger is one of those affected. "It's an unfortunate and tense moment for us to the extent that there is no movement between Nigeria and Niger. This is a serious issue," he told DW.

There's concern that a [potential ECOWAS] military intervention would not only aggravate an existing problem, but could create new ones.

UN warning over food insecurity

The United Nations issued a warning that the current crisis in Niger could greatly exacerbate food insecurity in the already impoverished country, pleading for humanitarian exemptions to sanctions and border closures to avert a catastrophe.

ECOWAS' imposition of trade and financial restrictions four days after the July 26 coup has failed to force the military junta in Niger to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Border community residents have also expressed their deep concerns over the alarming surge in insecurity and crimes plaguing the area.

"[We] are in great dilemma due to the seizure of the supply of commodities and food neither from Niger nor from the neighboring states of Nigeria for the fear of smuggling to Niger. And bandits intensified their activities. We are no longer going to farm, its really difficult for us," Musa told DW.

The unprecedented increase in the cost of essential food items has placed an immense burden on the residents, making it increasingly difficult for them to afford basic necessities. The combination of heightened insecurity and soaring food prices has created a dire situation for the border community.

"What bothered us much is hunger and insecurity. We are stranded, sick, and tired with this condition we are in," explained Abu Saminu, a trader who operates primarily between Nigeria and Niger.

Business slowdown

The financial implications of the sanctions and looming intervention have also created setbacks for businesses, leaving traders reeling as they struggle to cope.

Saminu, the Nigerian businessman, said the consequences of the sanctions and the border closure have been substantial.

"The economic activities in this area have slowed down. Usually, the nearer your business to the border, the better, but current development in Niger changed everything. My business is almost down because most of our customers are from Niger. The supply chain was cut off from Katsina [Nigeria]," Saminu told DW.

Growing youth unemployment

Young people within these border communities now bear the brunt of the growing tension. Many of them, like Yusif Ibrahim Magama, a prominent youth advocate in the local community, said the sanctions and potential military intervention are being affecting both Nigerian and Nigerien youths around the border areas.

"We, the residents of the border community, none of us is happy with the development -- especially youths, because it hurts us more as we lost our jobs and we can't cross the border to neighboring Niger usual," Magama said.

The frustrations of these young people are a clear indication that the decisions by the Nigerian President and the Chairman of ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu, are likely to have substantial humanitarian implications for his own citizens to.

"And the possible decision by the regional bloc to take military action made us enemies with Nigerians. Even if you cross to Niger, whenever they realize you are from Nigeria, they look at you as their enemy, unlike before. We were like brothers before the crisis, Magama told DW.

After Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali, Niger is the fourth West African nation since 2020 where a coup has taken place.

The coup in Niger has prompted West African leaders to take more drastic measures, however, it is becoming more apparent that the fallout from any potential military action to restore constitutional order might have far-reaching implications beyond Niger's republic.

Edited by: Keith Walker and Chrispin Mwakideu

While you're here: Every weekday, we host AfricaLink, a podcast packed with news, politics, culture and more. You can listen and follow AfricaLink wherever you get your podcasts.