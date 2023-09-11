Mali Hit Four to End Afcon Qualifying Campaign On a High

Black stars of Ghana at the 2022 AFCON.

Mali signed off their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 thrashing of South Sudan on Friday.

Ibrahima Kone opened the scoring after just 10 minutes before Kalifa Doumbia netted twice to put the game beyond doubt.

Nouhoum Diani added a late fourth as Mali ended Group G with a flourish after losing to Gambia last time out.

The heavy victory sees the Eagles finish qualifying as the second highest scorers with 13 goals.

Burkina Faso 0-0 Eswatini

Elsewhere, Burkina Faso were held to a tame 0-0 draw at home by Eswatini.

The Stallions missed the chance to take control of Group B ahead of their final qualifier against the Cape Verde Islands on Sunday.

Egypt 1-0 Ethiopia

And in Group D, Egypt edged out Ethiopia 1-0 thanks to Mostafa Fathi's first-half strike in Katameya.

The narrow win concludes Egypt's qualifying campaign on a high note as they turn focus to the tournament itself next year.

After already sealing qualification, the Pharaohs rested several key players ahead of a gruelling schedule.

But they still had enough to condemn Ethiopia to defeat, with the two sides set to meet again soon in 2026 World Cup qualifying.