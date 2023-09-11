Mali Hit Four to End Afcon Qualifying Campaign On a High

Mali signed off their TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign in emphatic fashion with a 4-0 thrashing of South Sudan on Friday.
Ibrahima Kone opened the scoring after just 10 minutes before Kalifa Doumbia netted twice to put the game beyond doubt.
Nouhoum Diani added a late fourth as Mali ended Group G with a flourish after losing to Gambia last time out.
The heavy victory sees the Eagles finish qualifying as the second highest scorers with 13 goals.
Burkina Faso 0-0 Eswatini
Elsewhere, Burkina Faso were held to a tame 0-0 draw at home by Eswatini.
The Stallions missed the chance to take control of Group B ahead of their final qualifier against the Cape Verde Islands on Sunday.
Egypt 1-0 Ethiopia
And in Group D, Egypt edged out Ethiopia 1-0 thanks to Mostafa Fathi's first-half strike in Katameya.
The narrow win concludes Egypt's qualifying campaign on a high note as they turn focus to the tournament itself next year.
After already sealing qualification, the Pharaohs rested several key players ahead of a gruelling schedule.
But they still had enough to condemn Ethiopia to defeat, with the two sides set to meet again soon in 2026 World Cup qualifying.