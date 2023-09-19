South Africa: Burna Boy Concert Postponed

Burna Boy's eagerly awaited concert, initially scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, has been moved to 16 December.

Originally set to enthral South African fans on Heritage weekend during his Africa tour, the decision to reschedule was made due to a last-minute sound issue.

A source from the concert-planning committee disclosed that Burna Boy released his primary sound team, leading to an immediate crisis.

"After a disagreement with the leading sound company in Africa, he dismissed them. A replacement from North West was short on the necessary resources for the performance," commented the insider, Sunday World reported.

Ticket sales also seem to be complicating the situation.

Notably, suite tickets observed markdowns on various online platforms last week.

The FNB stadium, the concert's venue, confirmed the postponement, mentioning that the event's management would make an official announcement soon.

Burna Boy, the acclaimed Nigerian artist, continues to make waves globally.

Previously, he headlined the DStv Delicious event, which witnessed a massive turnout.

The star was also the main attraction at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, where he collaborated with Tems and Rema for an Afrobeat-centred performance.

Pictured above: Burna Boy

Image source: File