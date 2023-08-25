Nigeria: Burna Boy Clarifies His Networth

Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, has clarified his networth.

He said contrary to the information on the internet that he is worth $22 million (₦16.8 billion) only, his net worth is "way more than that."

He disclosed this in a recent interview with American media outlet, Complex.

The interviewer: "A quick Google search says your networth is $22 million."

Burna Boy responded: "Hahaha. Let's not talk about it. Well, I prefer they go that way. That is cool. But it's inaccurate. They are way off."

He said it is a blessing for him to be able to take care of his family's financial needs.

"It's great, man. It's a blessing. It's nothing short of a blessing.

"I always told my mum while growing up as a kid that I would buy her a house and a car someday. Another 'I Told Them' moment," he said.