Niger: Algeria Postpones Mediation in Niger

Harare — Algeria declared that it is postponing its efforts to mediate an end to the political turmoil in neighbouring Niger, which is being led by a junta after a coup.

The military took control of the country of West Africa more than two months ago after ousting Mohamed Bazoum, the country's elected president.

Algeria announced a six-month transition plan in August that would "re-establish the constitutional order in the country" and be overseen by a "civilian authority led by a consensual figure accepted by all sides of the political class". Earlier the Algiers foreign ministry had said that the coup leaders in Niger agreed to the plan.

But a few hours later, the Niger Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that Algeria's offer of mediation would be "examined" by local authorities.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune entrusted Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf with "visiting Niamey as soon as possible with a view to launching discussions... with all stakeholders", the ministry said. This was after Nigerien officials informed the Algerians of "their acceptance of Algerian mediation". However, according to the press release, the discussions between the two chancelleries over "the program and content of this visit" were not "conclusive".

The military government in Niger, which seized control in July, accused France of stationing troops in various West African countries in preparation for "military intervention".

Relations with France, Niger's former colonial power, deteriorated quickly when Paris supported overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum in the aftermath of the July coup.

The Sahel state is also at odds with the West African group Ecowas, which vowed to act militarily if diplomatic pressure to reinstate Bazoum fails but has since failed to act on this warning. On August 3, the coup leaders in Niger repudiated a number of military co-operation agreements with France.