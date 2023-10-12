Liberia: Wongosol Extols Liberians for Peaceful Election

Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives in the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.

Liberians continue to receive commendation for their peaceful participation in the October 10, 2023 presidential and general elections.

The latest commendation from the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) extends gratitude to all Liberians, especially women of Liberia for peacefully turning out in their numbers to vote in Tuesday polls.

WONGOSOL Executive Director, Esther Davis Yango, notes that women worked tirelessly in one accord in exercising their civic duty as required by the Constitution of Liberia.

Speaking Wednesday in Monrovia following the polls, Ms Yango added,

"It's commendable to see that Liberians were considerate of our values regardless of our political, social and religious affiliations."

She underscores that Liberians' ability to work, reason, and commiserate with each other, signifies their strength and resilience as a people.

"As we continue to process the election results in different ways, I want to remind us that the NEC is the only body that has the authority to announce the official results", she notes.

She continues that Liberians should be conscious that every election has winners and losers, adding "I understand the full spectrum of our country's political views, and cognizant that Liberians are worried about what this election means for themselves, their families, and the nation at large and there are others who genuinely see this election as a moment of positive change for our country. Whatever our political interests are, together, we all can make Liberia a better place for all."

She says now that the elections are over, despite differences, Liberians must respect the poll results and deliberate on what role they want to play in the country's next chapter.

"I hope we will take this opportunity to come together with one voice and focus on our strengths and aspirations and how we can best support each other."

The WONGOSOL further observes that already, most Liberians are engaging in thoughtful conversations about the election results and their hopes for the nation.

Editing by Jonathan Browne