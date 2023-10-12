Liberia: Weah Pleased With Electoral Process

Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives in the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.

President George M. Weah has expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Yesterday, Liberians massively turned out at various polling centers across the country to vote for candidates of the choice. According to observers, the process was peaceful as there was no report of major violence in the country.

Speaking to journalists minutes after he cast his vote in Paynesville City, Liberian President Weah described the voting process as peaceful. The Liberia leader who is seeking a second term after his six years of leadership called on praised the citizens for turning out in huge numbers to cast their votes.

Weah emphasized the importance of maintaining the peace during and after the electoral process in the country. "I'm very pleased that the process is secured and everyone is casting their ballots," Weah stated. "We hope that everyone votes for their choice and whoever wins, we can live together," the Liberian leader reiterated.

He furthered, "I have confidence in the Liberian people. They gave me a six-year mandate and I have returned to ask for another six years. I am here to vote and then go home so they can come and vote too," he added.