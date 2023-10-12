Liberia: Weah Pleased With Electoral Process

FrontpageAfrica
Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives in the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.
11 October 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Jamesetta D. Williams

President George M. Weah has expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Yesterday, Liberians massively turned out at various polling centers across the country to vote for candidates of the choice. According to observers, the process was peaceful as there was no report of major violence in the country.

Speaking to journalists minutes after he cast his vote in Paynesville City, Liberian President Weah described the voting process as peaceful. The Liberia leader who is seeking a second term after his six years of leadership called on praised the citizens for turning out in huge numbers to cast their votes.

Weah emphasized the importance of maintaining the peace during and after the electoral process in the country. "I'm very pleased that the process is secured and everyone is casting their ballots," Weah stated. "We hope that everyone votes for their choice and whoever wins, we can live together," the Liberian leader reiterated.

He furthered, "I have confidence in the Liberian people. They gave me a six-year mandate and I have returned to ask for another six years. I am here to vote and then go home so they can come and vote too," he added.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.