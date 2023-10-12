Liberia: Whoever Wins Liberia's Election Faces High Demands for Change

Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives in the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.

..... But the truth is, there is no quick-fix solution for Liberia's numerous problems

It is not about who wins the 2023 presidential elections. For Miatta Johnson, whoever wins must tackle corruption and healthcare.

Johnson, a 45-year-old mother and grandmother of three, said the winner of the presidential elections should know that Liberians are "in dire need of a leader who will address drug addiction, security, education, and healthcare."

"The country is regressing because leaders have prioritized their [personal] interests over Liberia's," she says. "Some government officials are living more extravagantly than their monthly salaries allow. They are living at the expense of the Liberian people's money, and it must stop," she said.

Johnson's desire to participate in the October 10 polls, which witnessed unprecedented turnout -- a historic occurrence compared to the last three national elections in Liberia -- comes amid deep economic hardship and record unemployment. There are also growing cases of corruption and mismanagement, as well as a spike in cases of drug abuse among the country's youth.

She is not alone. Stephens Kolokai wants a leader who will act in the best interests of ordinary Liberians.

"You see us standing in this scorching sun. We are here to cast our votes for change," he said. "People we knew around here who had nothing are now among the wealthy in Liberia. We don't just want a president; we want a hero. We want somebody who will have this country at heart."

Liberia is among the least developed countries globally, according to the United Nations. Limited infrastructure, a poor healthcare system, and corruption have plagued the country for decades.

However, addressing these problems for whoever wins the October 10 elections will require significant funds, as the country's fiscal space is severely limited for significant investments in social infrastructure and economic stimulus projects that would stimulate the economy and create jobs.

Despite being a mineral-rich country, more than half of the country's population -- 5.2 million people -- live below the poverty line, with significant numbers lacking access to education and basic infrastructure such as electricity, safe drinking water, and improved sanitation, according to the World Bank.

Even though nearly all of the 20 candidates vying for the Presidency have made these issues central to their campaigns, the problem is that they have been mounting for several years, leaving some analysts skeptical about whether whoever wins the election will actually be able to address them as the voters anticipate.

One area analysts are looking at is that, although the county's ratio of debt to its gross domestic product is low, its debt servicing burden in a few years' time would impact any winner's ability to keep the promises that voters desperately seek.

In 2022, the Liberian government's total debt service will amount to US$151 million, of which nearly half is external debt service, according to the IMF's 2022 Article IV Consultation and Fourth Review of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement. This amount exceeds the funding allocated to the health sector (US$78.4 million), the agriculture sector (US$7.3 million), infrastructure and basic services (US$70.5 million), social development services sector (US$24.3 million), and security and the rule of law (US$102 million).

An analysis of the budget from 2018 to 2023 shows that Liberia has spent more than US$327 million on servicing debts, with the amount expected to grow in the coming years. In 2021, the total public debt reached US$1,866 million, up from US$1,781 million in 2020.

The amount increased to US$2.03 billion at the end of December 2022. Of the US$2.03 billion, domestic debt constituted about US$896.68 million (44.15%), while the external component of the total debt stock constituted about US$1.13 billion (55.85%), according to the Liberian government's 2022 annual public debt management report.

President George Weah came to power in 2017 under the popular slogan 'Change for Hope'. Liberians were optimistic that he would continue the work that former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf started or do even more.

But six years later, Marian Tamba disagreed with the 'Change for Hope' slogan. She said Weah has done nothing to bring about change.

"Change where? Everything is still the same. Nothing has changed," she argued. "The Weah administration developed a strategy to address Liberia's problems, including unemployment, under the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD). One million citizens were supposed to be alleviated from poverty but structural problems of the Liberian economy and its vulnerability to external stocks means the Weah administration failed to achieve this ambition target.

"We want companies and NGOs to come so that some people can find jobs," said Sekou Konneh. "The 2023 presidential elections represent a unique opportunity for Liberians who believe that Weah has not done much to fulfill his promise."

Voters are casting their ballots based on various issues, but for first-time voters, it is crucial to tackle drug addiction. Charles Fokofo, a first-time voter who is 21 years old, is excited to vote despite the scorching weather and long lines.

For him and many first-time voters, long queues, hot sun, and delays cannot deter them from exercising their franchise. They are voting to choose a leader who will address education, security, and drug addiction among the youth.

"I see a lot of people becoming drug addicts," he said. "Whoever wins must ensure that young people stop using drugs. I am witnessing many things happening in the country. I have seen my fellow youth going astray, addicted to drugs, sleeping on the streets."

"I think the fault lies with the government. I want my friends to break free from this drug habit," he said. Fokofo wants a leader who will tackle drug abuse, especially 'Kush', to prevent young people from going astray. "Kush is destroying the youth. We need somebody to stop it."

"Among the presidential candidates, whoever wins must ensure that Kush is stopped, police officers are well trained, and our educational sector is well-funded," he said.

Fokofo is among the 2.4 million registered voters, according to the National Elections Commission, who were eligible to participate in the October 10 polls.

He, like many people who make up the majority of voters, turned out in mass to vote for the president, vice president, legislators, and some members of the Senate.

"There are so many challenges here that we need a leader who will be able to address them," said Tete George.

Teta, who just graduated from high school, said she wants a leader who will equip public schools to provide quality education for less privileged students.

Weah, of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), who is seeking a second term in office since being elected in 2017, is competing against 19 presidential candidates, including former Vice President Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party, his main contender.

Affectionately called by his supporters the "Rescuer", Boakai says Weah has done nothing to uplift Liberians; hence his plan to rescue the country.