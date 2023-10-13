Liberia: 'Await Official Results From NEC'

Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives in the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.
12 October 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
Amid the spread of elections results by political parties' supporters, and media institutions- the United States Mission in Liberia has urged Liberians to await official results calmly, patiently and peacefully from the National Elections Commission (NEC).

In a release dated Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the U.S Mission admonishes, "We urge all citizens, political parties and political aspirants to await official results calmly, patiently and peacefully from the National Elections Commission NEC Liberia."

The National Elections Commission (NEC) is expected to provide official preliminary results of the October 10, 2023, general elections- 4:30 PM today, October 11, 2023, at its headquarters in Sinkor.

Following the peaceful conduct of Liberia's October 10, 2023, legislative and presidential elections, the U.S. Mission has also applauded Liberians for their participation in the process.

The U.S. Mission commends the people of Liberia for what they described as their commitment and dedication displayed in exercising their right to vote and engaging in the electoral process.

