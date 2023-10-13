Liberia: 'Await Official Results From NEC'

Liberians went to the polls on October 10, 2023, to elect a president and vice president, 15 senators, and 73 members of the House of Representatives in the fourth election since the end of the country's devastating civil war in 2003.

Amid the spread of elections results by political parties' supporters, and media institutions- the United States Mission in Liberia has urged Liberians to await official results calmly, patiently and peacefully from the National Elections Commission (NEC).

In a release dated Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the U.S Mission admonishes, "We urge all citizens, political parties and political aspirants to await official results calmly, patiently and peacefully from the National Elections Commission NEC Liberia."

The National Elections Commission (NEC) is expected to provide official preliminary results of the October 10, 2023, general elections- 4:30 PM today, October 11, 2023, at its headquarters in Sinkor.

Following the peaceful conduct of Liberia's October 10, 2023, legislative and presidential elections, the U.S. Mission has also applauded Liberians for their participation in the process.

The U.S. Mission commends the people of Liberia for what they described as their commitment and dedication displayed in exercising their right to vote and engaging in the electoral process.

"U.S. Mission applauds the people of Liberia for their participation in the October 10, 2023 general elections. We commend the commitment and dedication displayed by the citizens of Liberia in exercising their right to vote and engaging in the electoral process," a recent U.S. Embassy release provides.

In a related development, the U.S. Mission has applauded the people of Liberia for their participation in the October 10, 2023,general elections. The U.S. Mission calls on all to remain calm, patient, and peacefully await the outcomes of Tuesday's polls.

"We commend the commitment and dedication displayed by the citizens of Liberia in exercising their right to vote and engaging in the electoral process," the release added.

"We urge all citizens, political parties, and political aspirants to await official results calmly, patiently, and peacefully from the National Elections Commission NEC Liberia." The U.S. Government mission to Liberia noted.

134

Share