Liberia: Weah Promises to Do Far Better

-At closing rally

Incumbent President George Weah told citizens ahead of Tuesday, November 14, Presidential runoff that his administration will do far better if given the opportunity for a second term.

Mr. Weah and his fierce rival Joseph Boakai are scheduled to go head-to-head on Tuesday in what is expected to be a tight presidential runoff battle.

Addressing thousands of supporters at his party's headquarters on Sunday, Mr. Weah, assured supporters that his government will strive to do far better in its second term.

Mr. Weah recounted gains made by his administration during his first term, which he explained as bringing unprecedented developments to Liberia, including building more hospitals, and more road connectives among others.

Mr. Weah who secured 43.80% of the votes cast on October 10, as compared to his rival's 43.50, highlighted steps taken by his administration to alleviate poverty and bring developments to Liberia noting that his government has strived to tackle corruption, promote foreign investment, and create job opportunities for his people.

"I want to assure you that, with renewed vigor, I will dedicate my efforts during the second term to accelerating the pace of implementation of existing programs and policies," Mr. Weah promised.

"We will also take on new initiatives that will further justify the vote of confidence being placed in us by these numerous endorsements" Mr. Weah continued as he rallied his supporters ahead of Tuesday's polls.

He told them to go and cast their ballot peacefully while admonishing them to do away with fears and panic.

"There will be no war after the election and the CDC will triumph as victorious after the poll as they have always done, and know the strategies," he said.

Weah also vowed to continue to listen to the plights of the people, as way of reshaping the country into better and prosperous nation in it's second-term.

"We stand united today, united in the belief that our country's best days are still ahead of us. This runoff election is not just about re-electing me as president for a second term. It is about Liberia's future. It is about your children, your families, your communities, and the generations to come," President Weah said.

For his part, CDC Campaign - Manager Lenn Eugene Nagbe, expressed overwhelming that the CDC will secure victory comes November 14.

Mr. Nagbe also used an earlier press conference to condemn negative propagandists against the CDC-led government.