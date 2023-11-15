Liberia: Police Assure Protection of Peace in Presidential Run-Off

Liberia National Police (LNP) Inspector General Col. Patrick Sudue has assured the protection of peace and tranquility throughout the presidential run-off election that took place Tuesday, 14 November 2023.

Col. Sudue gave the assurance Tuesday after casting his ballot at the Kendeja Elementary School in Rehab Community, Paynesville, Montserrado County.

Sudue emphasized that there is no cause to fear because the joint security is on top of security issues across the country to ensure that the election goes peacefully to the end.

The police chief told journalists that the police have been robust working in the interest of all parties and will ensure that the presidential run-off remains peaceful throughout the entire process.

"As you saw during the first-round election in October, we are of the conviction that the second round will go seamless and peacefully because we are working with all parties involved," Col. Sudue said.

He indicated that the Joint-Security is working in the interest of the Liberian people, describing the Election Day as a good democratic process for the benefit of the country.

Meanwhile, Col. Sudue has condemned a recent election violence in Foya District, Lofa County in which poll watchers of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) were allegedly beaten by supporters of the opposition Unity Party (UP).

It was alleged that an helicopter belonging to CDC on Monday, 13 November 2023, was carrying pre-marked ballot papers when those on board met resistance from supporters of the Unity Party.

IG Sudue said the incident in Lofa was saddened, but cautioned Liberians to desist from violence that will undermine the peace process of the country.

He assured that the Liberia National Police will be vigilant in engaging those involved in violence, noting that the police will ensure those involved will be brought to book.