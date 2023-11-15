Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Business Woman Rallies Grand Gedeans for President George Weah Re-Election

In the build up to the Presidential runoff, a US-based Liberian entrepreneur and business woman, Madam Eva Youboty has intensified campaign in the southeastern county of Grand Gedeh for the re-election of President George M. Weah. Madam Youboty, who was born in Grand Gedeh County and lived all her teenage years there, said President George M. Weah is the only and best option for the country at the moment and giving him a second term will provide him the opportunity to continue developing the country.

Speaking on the qualities and attributes that make President Weah best suited to continue leading the country at this moment, Madam Youboty said President Weah is progressive and energetic and has international contacts and respectability that are critical to political leadership in the 21st Century. She further added that the President is a peaceful person evidenced by his many years of advocating and promoting peace in Liberia and the rest of the world.

At a well-attended meeting in the Zwedru Town Hall in Grand Gedeh County, Madam Youboty used the platform to provide some of the achievements of the President in the past 6 years. She mentioned the massive construction and renovation of roads across the country, the rehabilitation of the Executive Mansion, the development of the PHP Community, macroeconomic stability as evidenced by the good performance of key economic indicators including inflation, as some of the achievements of the President in the last 6 years,

Commenting on the President's opponent in the runoff election, Madam Youboty said Amb. Joseph N. Boakai is aged, visionless and lacks the energy to run the country effectively. She said considering the complexities and challenges of Liberia, to be its president one must have the energy and vision, something, according to her Amb. Boakai lacks. According to the US-based business woman, Amb. Boakai is a weak and is an uncertain person and his repeated refusal to visit the southeastern region of the country is a clear demonstration of his lack of interest in the region, and that if elected, he will pay no attention to the southeast.

When she appeared on a local radio station in Zwedru, Madam Youboty clarified that her sole purpose for supporting the President's re-election is for all Liberians and Grand Gedeans in particular to elevated to a better standard of living. She made the point that in his second term, the President will pay more attention to the southeast. She stated that in his second term, more roads and other critical economic infrastructures will be constructed in the southeast, and that will facilitate and foster economic growth and development in the region. "The President will come home", she figuratively stated.

Madam Youboty attended primary and junior high schools in Grand Gedeh County before completed her secondary and first degree studies at the Booker Washington Institute in Kakata, Margibi County and the University of Liberia, respectively. She then traveled to France where she did her graduate studies in business administration.

On November 14, 2023, Liberians will be going to the polls to elect a president in a presidential runoff election that has proven to be very tight. In the first round of the presidential elections, the President took a narrow lead with 43.8 percent of the total valid votes, while the Amb. Boakai got 43.4 percent.