Liberia: Opposition Joseph Boakai Maintains Marginal Lead With 86 Percent of Results Released

Monrovia — Opposition Unity Party's Joseph Boakai continues to lead in the runoff election, with results from 5,107 out of 5,890 polling places (86.71%) released on Thursday by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

According to the NEC's progressive results, Boakai maintains his lead with 712,741 votes, representing 50.58 percent, while incumbent President George Weah closely follows with 696,520, presenting 49.42 percent.

The total valid votes so far are 1,409,261, with 22,127 votes deemed invalid.