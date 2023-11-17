West Africa: Liberia - Ecowas Wants Stakeholders Remain Calm, Wait On NEC Official Results

The ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM) has called on all stakeholders, particularly the political parties, candidates, and their supporters, as well as the general citizenry, to remain calm and patiently wait for the official declaration of the results by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The EOM is also supported by the Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Liberia, Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah.

Similarly, the mission urges the candidates, their political alliances, and supporters to be guided by the spirit of national unity, peace, and stability, and adhere to the expressed commitments made within the framework of the Revised Farmington River Declaration.

Two days ago, supporters of the ruling CDC and opposition Unity Party took to the streets of Monrovia, celebrating "pre-electoral victory" ahead of the NEC final announcement.

However, releasing its preliminary findings on the November 14, 2023, presidential runoff election in Liberia, the head of ECOWAS, Prof. Attahiru Jega, stressed that the mission appeals to all stakeholders to refrain from any acts of incitement that would undermine the peace.

He added that ECOWAS also calls on the security agents to maintain professionalism in the execution of their duties for the maintenance of order in the country.

Jega said, "The Mission urges the National Elections Commission to diligently work to ensure the timely and transparent release of the results, to consolidate the enviable gains made in the handling of the 10 October 2023 general elections in a way that will ensure the stability of the country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia West Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further used the occasion to urge the winners of the polls to remain magnanimous in their victory and to be graciously conciliatory to forestall any breaches of the peace in order to maintain the stability of the country.

Jega stated that the mission will continue to closely monitor the concluding phases of the electoral process including the tabulation and transmission of results from the counties, their aggregation at the local and national levels, and the declaration of the preliminary results by the NEC.

He said, "The mission will wait to make further pronouncements if necessary. Finally, the mission highly commends the electorate for their patience and the sense of patriotism exhibited by them."

According to him, the mission would urge the same display of a high sense of maturity while awaiting the official announcement of the results by the National Elections Commission.

Jega maintained that the mission noted that the electoral process has exposed the Liberian society as sharply divided and requires urgent steps to foster greater inclusivity in governance, social cohesion, and national unity, by whoever emerges victorious in the runoff election.