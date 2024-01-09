Nigeria: Reactions Trail BBC Report On TB Joshua's 'Rape, Torture' of Church Members

Reactions have trailed a report detailing how the late Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, widely known as TB Joshua, raped, tortured and confined some of church members into solitary.

An investigative report by the BBC, spanning over two years, said five Britons accused the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) of rape and forced abortions in a secretive Lagos compound spanning almost 20 years.

Also, the late televangelist was accused of faking his "miracle healings," which were broadcast to millions of people around the world.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations did not respond to the allegations but said previous claims have been unfounded.

One of the alleged victims, a British woman called Rae, was 21 years old when she abandoned her degree at Brighton University in 2002 and was recruited into the church. She spent the next 12 years as one of Joshua's so-called "disciples" inside his maze-like concrete compound in Lagos.

Reacting, some X users took to the microblogging platform to express their views on the investigation.

Below are some of such comments:

@mary_dozie wrote: "We have so many relevant issues that need investigation but instead, you chose this. Of what use is it since he is late now? Because we also need to hear from him. Focus on issues that will be of public interest to Nigerians."

@AnthonyC_Eri: "Let a dead man rest in peace! If you have evidence of allegations levied against Prophet Joshua, come forward with it. We have been hearing these rumours for decades so it's not new!"

@Bezeley_MBChB1: "Most of these preachers and self-proclaimed prophets with massive following are the most wicked human beings but we're not ready for this conversation. Because most Christians have blurry eyes to the point of worshiping them."

@Nelmavu: "Your attempt to tarnish the glorious Legecy of Senior Prophet TB Joshua will never succeed. We know he was a true Man of God and no amount of lies will change that."

@snort_randy: "Me and my brothers would only tune in to EmmanuelTV whenever we needed a good laugh. We could still see through the gimmicks as young as we were, reason why i find it absurd how adults fell for his theatrics. Used to drive my mom nuts every time we laughed."

@Nurudee386117∅4: "Kola Olawuyi was the FIRST MAN to carry out this investigation and he reported it, people were naive at that time, blinded by his fake miracles. He's a REAL HERO."

@reallordisiah: "Even after TB Joshua's passing, his church is still going strong. The opposition hasn't ceased, with some even backing documentaries. It's your call on what to take away from the BBC documentary."

TB Joshua was the founder of SCOAN, which is situated in the Ikotun area of Lagos State.

He died a week before his 58th birthday, on June 5, 2021, after conducting a service.