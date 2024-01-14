Africa: CARE Report - "Breaking the Silence": Top Ten Humanitarian Crises That Didn't Make Headlines in 2023

Breaking the Silence: CARE International Report on the 10 most under-reported humanitarian crises of 2023

press release

All ten forgotten crises are in Africa

300 million people will need humanitarian aid in 2024 – almost half of them in Africa

In 2023, there were 273,421 articles published about the iPhone, but only 1,049 articles about the humanitarian crisis in Angola. Yet, more than seven million people have been affected by droughts, floods, and hunger in the Southern African country.

Angola is once again number one among the top ten forgotten humanitarian crises that received the least media attention last year. For the eighth time, leading humanitarian organization CARE is publishing its “Breaking the Silence” report (found here) to draw attention to these forgotten crises.

“Global humanitarian needs have never been greater than in 2023. This was reflected in international media reporting as the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, the war in Ukraine, and the escalating conflict in the Middle East have dominated the headlines. Many crises in Africa have existed for a long time which makes it challenging to raise awareness, while international reporting is becoming more expensive,” said Deepmala Mahla, Global Humanitarian Director of CARE.

Conflicts and climate crisis increase hunger in Africa

All ten forgotten crises are in Africa. In Zambia, second on the list, 1.35 million people are affected by hunger. Zambia is particularly impacted by the consequences of climate change. But only 1,371 online articles were written about the crisis in Zambia in 2023.

Burundi, third on the list, also regularly experiences climate related disasters, such as flooding. Almost 70,000 people have been displaced as a result. Malnutrition is a major problem in Burundi, especially among children.

“According to the United Nations, around 300 million people worldwide will need humanitarian aid in 2024 – almost half of them in Africa. We must not forget that hunger is almost always man-made. Conflicts, economic shocks, extreme weather, poverty, and inequality are key drivers. To save lives, we need more attention and sufficient funding for humanitarian aid. Last year, only 35 percent of the required financial resources were provided for humanitarian aid, which is definitely not enough,” said Mahla.

Ten humanitarian crises that did not make the headlines in 2023

Angola – 7.3 million people with humanitarian needs Zambia – 1.35 million people have too little to eat Burundi – 5.6 million children suffer from chronic malnutrition Senegal – 1.4 million people affected by food insecurity Mauritania – One in four people live in poverty Central African Republic – Sixth highest child mortality rate in the world Cameroon – One in six people with humanitarian needs Burkina Faso – 8.8 million people live below the poverty line Uganda – Maternal mortality rate is 284 per 100,000 live births Zimbabwe – Almost 8 million people affected by extreme poverty

Methodology

For the eighth time in a row, the international media monitoring service Meltwater examined five million online articles in Arabic, German, English, French and Spanish for CARE in the period from January 1 to September 30, 2023. From a list of 48 humanitarian crises affecting more than one million people, the ten crises with the lowest media presence were identified.

