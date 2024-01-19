Africa: "We used a strategy that worked" - coach Peseiro

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro says they used a strategy that worked for them in their hard-fought 1-0 win over TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire hosts on Thursday evening.

The Portuguese technician is delighted to have put in place “a strategy that worked” against the hosts who had the backing of a highly vocal crowd at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe.

However, he acknowledges having noted some improvement areas during this match won thanks to a penalty caused by Victor Osimhen and converted by William Troost-Ekong in the 55th minute.

“For the next match we have to control the game, try to be less timid and not give possession to the opponent,” he said.

For José Peseiro, this victory does not suddenly make Nigeria one of the favourites of the competition.

“I told my players not to savour the victory. We have four days left before the next match. From day one I told them: ‘you must win the AFCON’,” he said.

Nigeria faces Guinea-Bissau on Monday, 22 January at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Abidjan for their third and final round of Group A matches at 17h00 GMT.