Togo: The Filing Date Extended Until March 6, 2024 !

1 March 2024
Télégramme228 (Lomé)

This is what a CENI press release states. This document signed by the president, Dago Yabré, brings to the attention of political parties, groupings of political parties and groups of independent candidates, that "the date for submission of candidacy files, initially set for Wednesday February 28, 2024, is extended to Wednesday March 6, 2024 at midnight.

Please note, these files are received "every working day from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with the exception of the last day when the files are submitted from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to midnight.

Candidates for the deputy elections will have to submit their applications to the headquarters of the CENI while those for the Regional elections will have to submit their applications to the headquarters of each CELI.

T228

