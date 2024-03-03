Nigeria: Nollywood Actor, Ibu, Dies At 62

Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, also popularly known as 'Mr Ibu' has passed away at the age of 62.

According to various reports from people close to him, the famous actor passed away at Evercare Hospital, Lagos after struggling with health issues for a long period of time. Daily Trust reports that in December 2023, the actor underwent amputation surgery on one of his legs.

Many fans have expressed their sympathies on social media, remembering the late actor's films and the comic relief he offered to his fans.