Nigeria: Yar'Adua, Jonathan Never Criticize OBJ - Buhari's Ex-Aide, Ahmad Says PDP Better At Politics

A former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad said former Presidents Musa Yar'Adua and Goodluck Jonathan never criticized the former President Olusegun Obasanjo because they were from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Ahmad stated this in a statement via his X handle on Wednesday.

He added that the PDP was more skilled at approaching politics than the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The aide berated the decision of some officials of President Bola Tinubu's administration to continuously fault Buhari's government for the current economic hardship in the country.

Ahmad stated, "I often wonder why, as a government, we concentrate more on amplifying the faults of the previous administration rather than acknowledging its numerous achievements. The PDP seems to have a more skilful approach to politics than we do in the APC.

"As Abdul'aziz has pointed out, it's rare to find instances where President Yar'adua's (PDP) government criticized President Obasanjo's (PDP) or where President Jonathan's (PDP) government faulted President Yar'adua's (PDP).

"There are numerous accomplishments from the previous administration that we could build upon while discreetly addressing its failures. This approach would bring up unity within the ruling party. President Tinubu requires the full support of his party, not just for the upcoming 2027 elections but also for supporting his policies.

"We know no matter how good they may look, the opposition will always find a way to rubbish or undermine them just to distract our party from governance."

Ahmad further stated, "Since May 2023, we seem to have provided more ammunition to our opponents rather than strategies to put them on the defensive, which would allow the government to focus more on continuing to deliver its best for the country.

"If we had not been creating room for PDP, how could a member of the party even come here and remind us about their administration? The party spent 16 years during the oil boom without anything tangible to show for it," he added.