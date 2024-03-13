Nigeria: Atiku Denies Quitting PDP

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied reports that he was planning to dump the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and form a new political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reacting to a report in the media (not the Daily Trust) that he was planning to form a new party in alliance with other politicians, the former vice president, in a post on his X handle (formerly Twitter), accused President Bola Tinubu and his 'agents' of being behind the report.

This was as he also asked the presidency to prioritise the welfare of the people instead of fixating on the 2027 elections.

Atiku also insisted on the importance of the opposition merger, adding that the "urgency of this consolidation cannot be overstated."

He said, "I have been inundated with calls from our party members, supporters, and concerned Nigerians regarding the fabricated story... alleging my departure from the PDP.

"Let me be unequivocal: this is pure mischief, devoid of truth. I reaffirm my unwavering loyalty to the PDP while advocating the swift merger of opposition parties. The urgency of this consolidation cannot be overstated.

"Tinubu's relentless pursuit of personal agendas at the expense of national governance is glaring. His myopic focus on 2027 betrays a disregard for the pressing needs of the populace. It's high time he ceased his bumbling escapades and prioritised the welfare of the people.

"My media team is vigorously countering his baseless claims. Let this be a wake-up call to all: the pursuit of power must not overshadow the imperative of effective governance. Together, let us propel Nigeria forward, leaving behind the antics of political charlatans."

Atiku also described the report as "nothing but a pitiful attempt to deflect attention from the pressing issues plaguing our nation. At a time when insecurity, poverty, and failed policies threaten the very fabric of our society."