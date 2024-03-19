Senegal: Voters' Choice - Ruling Party Candidate or Opposition Fresh Out of Jail

Dakar — The first round of the presidential election will happen on March 24, 2024, in Senegal. There are 19 candidates in the race, including one woman.

There are notable figures from political backgrounds, opposition leaders, and independent candidates with diverse experiences among these candidates. Since the start of the campaign, which coincided with Ramadan, they have been actively engaging with the 7.3 million registered voters out of the country's 18 million inhabitants.

One significant candidate is Bassirou Diomaye Faye, previously associated with the Pastef party and Ousmane Sonko. Both were released from prison due to an amnesty law proposed by President Macky Sall. Faye's campaign gained momentum with Sonko's release, and his proposals include revising contracts related to infrastructure and hydrocarbons. However, Faye lacks experience in governing.

Ousmane Sonko, supporting Faye, expressed confidence in winning with over 60% of votes if fraud is prevented, saying voter turnout and securing the election process are key.

Another prominent candidate is Amadou Ba, the current Prime Minister and the ruling coaltion candidate. Ba aims to continue existing government policies and pursue a vision for long-term prosperity. His campaign focuses on economic transformation and job creation.

Other candidates, such as El Hadji Mamadou Diao, Kalifa Sall, Idrissa Seck, Anta Babacar Ngom, and Malick Gackou, are also being closely watched in the election race.

Translated from allAfrica's French news service