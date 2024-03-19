Liberia: Return All Diplomatic and Service Passports Now!

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti announced Monday, March 18, that starting Tuesday, March 19, 2024, all individuals holding Diplomatic, Official, and Service passports with a validity exceeding two years must return them to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deadline for the return of these passports, she added is set for April 18, 2024.

Madam Beyslow Nyanti further announced the suspension of Revised Passport Regulations instituted by the former Weah administration in July 2023.

In a move aimed at addressing national security concerns, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, has announced that the Government of Liberia has immediately suspended the July 2023 Revised Passport Regulations.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism weekly briefing on Monday, March 18, 2024, in Monrovia, Madame Nyanti noted that the reinstatement of the March 2016 Passport Regulations will take effect immediately.

Additionally, the Minister warns that all Liberian citizens and non-Liberians ineligible for Diplomatic, Official, and Service passports, regardless of the validity period, are instructed to return their passports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that failure to comply will result in immediate cancellation of these passports.

"Individuals found to possess multiple Diplomatic, Official, and Service passports will have the extra passports revoked immediately. Those with justifiable reasons for holding multiple passports are advised to contact the Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for clarification." She noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She indicated that issuance of Diplomatic, Official, and Service passports will be subject to eligibility criteria, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs covering the replacement costs "free of charge to citizens."

However, for individuals residing outside the country, the Liberian Foreign Minister emphasized that the directive instructs them to report to the nearest Liberian embassy or consulate for passport replacement.

While the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledges potential inconvenience resulting from this action, Minister Nyanti further emphasized its necessity for national security, urging compliance with the directive to avoid complications during travel.

She underscores the importance of cooperation from all citizens and residents in adhering to the directive, reaffirming the government's commitment to safeguarding national security interests.

" This suspension of the July 2023 Revised Passport Regulations reflects the government's proactive measures to address security challenges, focusing on maintaining the integrity of Liberia's passport system and enhancing border security measures."

The Minister of Foreign Affairs assures the public that it remains committed to facilitating a smooth transition process and providing necessary assistance to affected individuals throughout the passport replacement procedure.