Liberia - All Diplomatic, Official Passports Rendered Invalid

-- As fight against passport fraud begins

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it lacks records on all the holders of Liberian diplomatic passports and, as such, has embarked on a rigorous anti-fraud campaign to ensure that all diplomatic, official, and service passport holders meet official eligibility requirements.

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti has, therefore, recalled all such passports due to a lack of proper records and eligibility verification for holders.

In a directive issued on Monday, March 18, Minister Nyanti called on all Liberian citizens, and non-Liberians who are not eligible for diplomatic, official, and service passports, to return the passports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, starting tomorrow, March 19, 2024.

"Starting March 19, 2024, individuals who do not meet the official requirements for these passports are urged to return them to the ministry by April 8, 2024, for cancellation. Failure to do so would result in the passports being deemed invalid and unusable.

The Minister emphasized that reissuance of diplomatic and service passports will be solely based on eligibility without any additional charges for citizens.

"Reissuing of diplomatic and service passports will be based on eligibility. The cost of the replacement of said passports will be free of charge to our citizens," Minister Nyanti said.

"All Liberian citizens and non-Liberians who are not eligible for diplomatic, official, and service passports should kindly return the passports to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, regardless of the duration of the validity period. Those passports will be canceled with immediate effect."

She stressed, "All those with multiple diplomatic, official, and service passports, are hereby informed that those extra passports will be canceled with immediate effect.

Those in possession of multiple passports not in compliance with regulations will have the extras canceled immediately.

Moreover, the Foreign Minister announced the suspension of the July 2023 revised passport regulations, and reinstated the March 2016 passport regulation with immediate effect. "Due to National Security concerns," she explained, "the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hereby suspends with immediate effect the July 2023, revised passport regulations and reinstates the March 2016 passport regulation."

The Foreign Minister emphasized, "All those bearing diplomatic, official, and service passports as privileged passports with the duration of more than two years, are hereby requested to return them to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs beginning tomorrow, March 19, 2024, and this exercise will end on April 8, 2024."

U.S. Embassy hails initiative

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia has commended Minister Nyanti's efforts to address passport fraud and ensure compliance with official eligibility criteria. The embassy views this initiative as a positive step towards enhancing Liberia's national security and international security standards.

In a recent statement, the Embassy noted: "U.S. Embassy welcomes the latest measure taken by the Government of Liberia to ensure all diplomatic, official, and service passport holders meet official eligibility requirements."

In the view of the U.S. Embassy, the Foreign Minister's commitment to address the issue of fraudulent travel documents advances not just Liberia's national security but that of the international community. "Thank you Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During her confirmation hearing before the Liberian Senate, Madam Nyanti, then a nominee for the Foreign Minister post, told senators that, while working as an official of the United Nations, she witnessed firsthand the fraudulent use of Liberian passports by some non-Liberians. According to her, such an experience gives her a clear understanding of the situation about Liberian passports.

"I believe that we should be looking together at what needs to be done. One of the options is looking at changing our passports, but I do not know, as I sit here today, if it is the best option," she explained. "And even if it is the best option, it requires resources, timing. So, I would ask your permission, if I am confirmed, that you allow me to go and do an analysis with the team to understand the different options and engage with you on what's best for the country."

She also promised to continue the investigation into issues of passport fraud reported during the Weah administration.