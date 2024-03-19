African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation and Nigeria's National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development Partner to Address Country's Pharmaceutical and Vaccine Gap

announcement

WHAT: High-Level Meeting on addressing technology gaps in Nigeria's pharmaceutical and vaccine sector

WHO: African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation (APTF) and National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD)

WHEN: 18-19 March 2024.

WHERE: Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja

The African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation (APTF) and Nigeria's National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) are co-hosting a high-level meeting on sector-wide technology gaps in the pharmaceutical, vaccine, and related industries. The event will be held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja from 18-19 March 2024.

In line with the Presidential Initiative to Unlock the Health Sector Value Chain, the Federal Ministry of Health appointed focal point, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), is partnering with the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation (APTF) to convene to catalyse processes for achievement of the initiative.

The one-day high-level dialogue on 18 March 2024, is targeted at identifying and addressing sector-wide contextual technology gaps in pharma, vaccines, and related industries. A technical session on 19 March will explore how to strengthen public health-oriented patent guidelines and intellectual property policies, with the overall goal of achieving sustainable local production of medicines and vaccines in Nigeria.

Nigerian Minister of State Dr Tunji Alausa and international delegations from several countries, including Rwanda and Côte d'Ivoire, will attend the event. Among the confirmed delegates are Professor Padmashree Gehl Sampath, Chief Executive of the APTF, and Professor Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Senior Special Adviser on Industrialisation at the African Development Bank.

The Nigerian team is led by Dr Obi Peter Adigwe, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the NIPRD.

The meeting will facilitate discussions among key stakeholders, from private sector companies to ministries, key public sector institutes and national agencies, and will include a capacity building component and opportunities for enhanced collaboration.

This event will set the stage for a longer programme on technology needs assessment for building the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector, for which the APTF will partner with the NIPRD and the Federal Ministry of Health.

About The APTF

Established by the African Development Bank as an independent agency, the APTF focuses on building capacities of African companies, research institutions and governments to ensure a strong and competitive pharmaceutical sector in the region.

The Foundation is the first of its kind in Africa to systematically address barriers to technology access in Africa's public and private sectors, including through the licensing of proprietary technologies, know-how, and processes.

About NIPRD

The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) is a government agency under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. The Institute was established with the primary objective of promoting the development and commercialisation of health products such as phytomedicines, pharmaceutical raw materials, medicines and biological products, including vaccines, from Nigeria's indigenous natural resources.

In pursuit of these objectives, the Institute has achieved a significant number of relevant international accreditations and certifications, including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17025:2017.