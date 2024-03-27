Senegal: HM the King Congratulates Bassirou Diomaye Faye On Election As President of Senegal

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Bassirou Diomaye Faye, on the occasion of his election as president of the Republic of Senegal.

"The Senegalese people have entrusted you with the responsibility of presiding over the destiny of your Nation by electing you, in the first round, to the Presidency of the Republic of Senegal. I congratulate you and send you my best wishes for every success in the exercise of your office", HM the King says in this message.

The Sovereign underlines that "our two peoples form a community of values and destiny based on the strong cultural and spiritual tradition that constitutes a constant in relations between our two countries", expressing all the esteem that His Majesty the King holds "for the historical depth of these unwavering bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and high consideration between us.

"The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal also constitute a model of fruitful, dense and multidimensional cooperation," the Sovereign notes, voicing His resolute will to work, alongside the President of the Republic of Senegal, "to diversify and strengthen our promising strategic partnership, for the benefit of our two youths and in favor of a united and prosperous Africa."

"The privileged bond between Morocco and Senegal is a precious heritage that our two countries have always honored. You can count on the Kingdom's faithful willingness to cooperate in its extension and consolidation," HM the King concludes.