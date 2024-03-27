Senegal Has Decided

Bassirou Diomaye Faye Officiel/Twitter
Opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye to become Senegal new president.
26 March 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The 24th March 2024 presidential election was preceded over by the most eventful developments in the politics of Senegal characterized by a mixture of uncertainty and hope. Eventually hope prevailed and the Senegalese people went to the polls with coalitions serving the purpose of political inclusion and those who would have been disenfranchised.

Despite the setting aside of certain legal and constitutional requirements, consensus was built to hold election before the expiry of the mandate of the sitting president.

As exclusive as the pre-campaign period was, it was a surprise to many that the voting went smoothly and the result came out with phenomenal speed before the dawn of the 25th of March. Every informed Senegalese knew who won in the first round. The key source of post voting conflict and instability is contestation of results by leading candidates. The acknowledgement of the results by former prime minister, Amadou Ba, and the extension of congratulatory message to his opponent, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, put an end to any uncertainty and suspense while waiting for the official results to be declared.

Senegal has shown that democracy guarantees the peaceful transfer of power based on the consent of the people. It is at variance with change of power through the barrel of the gun as has happened in Mali, Guinea, Niger and Burkina Faso. Senegal now serves as a beacon of hope that democracy would prevail on the continent.

What is important now is to link democracy with development. That is the challenge for the new leadership in Senegal. The whole of West Africa and Africa will accompany them on their quest to rely on democracy to bring about sustainable development to eradicate poverty once and for all.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.