It was an honor to lead the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) Trade and Investment mission to Nigeria, visiting Abuja, the nation's capital, and Lagos, the commercial center, from February 21-26. CCA is a business association focused solely on promoting U.S - Africa business, trade, investments and partnerships.

In Abuja, the delegation met with His Excellency Bola Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and met with multiple ministers and heads of agencies. The president acknowledged that the country is facing headwinds but assured the delegation that he was committed to creating investment opportunities and growing the economy. Our team at Axxess and Cavista Holdings sponsored a dinner for the delegation, senior government officials and business leaders to celebrate the successful trade and investment mission. It was an opportunity to showcase the best of CCA and our upcoming summit.

In Lagos, the delegation met with the H.E Jide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State. The governor shared the investments they have made in transportation, health and technology. We had the pleasure of hosting the CCA team at our Cavista Holdings office in Lagos and we concluded the mission trip with a reception at the Consul General's residence.

We officially invited the President of Nigeria, the Governor of Lagos and Nigerian business leaders to attend the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas from May 6–9 and look forward to hosting a large delegation from Nigeria. Congratulations to Florie Liser, the team at Corporate Council on Africa, and our valued members for an outstanding and successful mission trip. Looking forward to seeing many of you at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Dallas in May. Source: LinkedIn Post

John Olajide, who chairs the CCA Board of Directors, is founder and CEO of Axxess , the leading home healthcare technology company in North America, based in Dallas.

We welcomed President Tinubu's commitment to enacting significant reforms that will enable the business environment and unlock the potential for further investments in Nigeria while effectively overcoming significant macro-economic economic challenges and eradicating poverty. CCA is proud to build on its longstanding partnership with Nigeria, and to lead the charge in enhancing U.S.-Nigeria trade, investment, and business. Join us as we pave the way for a prosperous future, benefiting both Nigerian and American businesses and people alike!