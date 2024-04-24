Liberia Launches Anti-Malaria Vaccine for Children 5-18 Months Today

Monrovia — Liberia is taking a significant step forward in its fight against malaria with the official launch of an anti-malaria vaccine for children aged 5 to 18 months. The launch ceremony is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Cestos City, Rivercess County.

With support from its partners, including GAVI, WHO, and UNICEF, the Liberian government is set to administer the first vial of the vaccine. The Minister of Health, Dr. Louise Kpoto, will be leading the ceremony, which marks the beginning of a concerted effort to combat malaria in Liberia.

The Ministry of Health has announced that 88,780 vials of the malaria vaccine are already available in the country, with the remaining doses expected to arrive in July 2024. This initiative is part of the government's sustainable health package for children and aligns with the World Health Organization's (WHO) initiative to combat malaria in Africa.

Liberia is one of 12 African countries benefiting from the WHO's Malaria Vaccine Implementation Program, which aims to reduce the incidence of malaria-related illnesses and fatalities across the continent. The focus is on areas with high malaria prevalence, particularly among children.

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing the rollout of the vaccine in six Southeastern counties, which have seen an increase in malaria cases in recent months. The vaccine will target children aged 0 to 23 months in 39 districts within these regions.

The anti-malaria vaccine will be available at all health facilities across the six southeastern counties, including Rivercess, Sinoe, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, River Gee, and Mayland.

This initiative follows Liberia's receipt of the RTS malaria vaccine in January 2024, representing a significant milestone in the country's public health efforts against malaria. With the launch of the anti-malaria vaccine, Liberia is poised to make further strides in reducing the burden of malaria and ensuring the health and well-being of its children.