Liberia: Boakai's Net Worth Raises Questions

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai published his asset declaration details, estimating his net worth at $970,419.60. However, the details of the President's assets raise a critical question amongst the public.

The disclosure is required under Chapter 11, Article 90 of the Liberian constitution, and Section 10.1 of the 2014 Code of Conduct for public officials.

According to the asset declaration released recently, President Boakai's financial standing includes an income of $43,400.47, with assets valued at $61,295.96 and liabilities amounting to $201,500. Notably, his real estate holdings are appraised at $766,391.07, alongside personal property valued at $212,400.

However, the publication has sparked controversy among Liberians, especially keen observers, who are questioning the accuracy of the details.

According to them, President Boakai's reported gross annual salary of $264,000 seems implausible, given his monthly salary of $22,000, especially since the form was signed on January 29, 2024, before taking office.

Concerns have been raised about discrepancies in the contact numbers listed on the declaration form, which are registered under different names. The Orange number (0776182216) and the Lonestar MTN number (0881738500) are both registered under the name "Amos Yollah Boakai," leading to doubts about the authenticity of the President's disclosure.

However, local media reports indicate that President Boakai has acknowledged the form error and requested the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) return the declaration for necessary corrections.

But, many view the move skeptically, questioning its sincerity amidst ongoing concerns of potential fraud.

Critics point out that this issue reveals a deeper problem regarding managing the President's communications and suggests a hidden agenda behind Mr. Boakai's proclaimed fight for transparency.

Meanwhile, the president's decision to publicly disclose his assets has spurred other officials of his government to follow suit, including Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Senator Prince Kermue Moye of Bong County, who recently declared and published their assets, respectively.

The Executive Mansion in Monrovia says President Boakai believes that by publicly making his assets declaration, he is setting a compelling example for public officials and citizens alike, emphasizing the importance of accountability and ethical leadership.

He says the move also underscores his vision for a Liberia where honesty and integrity form the bedrock of governance and the principles of fairness and justice guide the nation's progress.

The President also maintains that his decision to disclose his assets clearly demonstrates his belief in leading by example and his determination to create a government that operates with the highest standards of integrity.

"Transparency strengthens not only public trust but also underscores unyielding dedication to rooting out corruption and fostering a climate of openness and accountability," he notes.

He hopes that in continuing to champion transparency and ethical conduct, his actions will serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all Liberians, signaling an era of responsible and conscientious leadership committed in the nation.

Following his inauguration, the President declared his assets in the first few weeks of January 2024.

Read full details of the President's assets here: https://emansion.gov.lr/sites/default/files/documents/President_Boakais...