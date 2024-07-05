Liberia: Boakai Craves Efficient National Workforce

-- Launches Employee Status Regularization Program

In a significant stride towards improving government efficiency, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. officially launched the Employee Status Regularization Program (ESRP), which aims to enhance employment and payroll transparency and accountability within the Liberian civil service.

The initiative, launched at a special press briefing held at the Ministry of Information Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), is part of the Unity Party's administration's ARREST Agenda, focusing on transparency and accountability.

Boakai emphasized the importance of cleansing the payroll system to create a more efficient workforce and improve wages for civil servants.

The ESRP initiative seeks to cleanse the payroll system of irregularities such as ghost names, double dippers, and unqualified individuals, aiming to create a more productive and efficient workforce with improved wages for legitimate civil servants.

By addressing these issues, the government aims to reduce financial losses and ensure the effective utilization of public resources.

The ESRP has already made strides in identifying discrepancies in the payroll system across various government Spending Entities. The comprehensive approach includes auditing payrolls, updating employee records, and implementing robust data management systems to prevent future discrepancies. The project's key deliverables include an updated and accurate payroll system, streamlined data management processes, and a professional workforce with enhanced capabilities. The timeline for achieving these goals spans from July to September 2024, with a focus on improving payroll integrity and operational efficiency.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our administration's journey. It is a day of immense pride and progress," Boakai said as he launched the initiative at a special Ministry of Information press briefing on Thursday, July 4. "This initiative is dedicated to enhancing employment and payroll transparency and accountability in the government. This project is a significant step forward for my administration and a leap towards a more efficient, transparent, and accountable civil service."

The President noted that the government's ARREST Agenda, rooted in transparency and accountability, "is the cornerstone of our actions."

"The launch of the ESRP is a testament to this commitment. By cleansing the bloated payroll system we inherited, we aim to create a more productive workforce with improved wages for our hardworking civil servants. This initiative is not just a part of our agenda, but a significant stride towards its realization," he noted. "The ESRP is a testament to our dedication to these principles."

The comprehensive employee headcount and physical verification exercise, the President noted, serves two purposes. "It will not only identify and remove ghost names, double dippers, and unqualified individuals from our payroll system but also significantly improve the wages of legitimate civil servants and provide opportunities for qualified professionals to deliver efficient and effective services. This is a major step towards a more productive and efficient civil service."

The launch of the ESRP symbolizes a significant step towards a more transparent, accountable, and efficient government dedicated to serving the citizens of Liberia with integrity and commitment to reform and progress.

Prior to the launch, the ESRP has already exposed various instances of misuse of government resources within key government entities. The reports unveiled by the CSA Director General, Josiah F. Joekai, highlighted cases of absenteeism and illegal payments to individuals who were not officially employed within the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), and the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM).

The actions taken by the CSA, including dismissals, suspensions, and warnings, demonstrate a commitment to rooting out corruption and promoting transparency within the civil service.

"In June 2024, the Civil Service Agency presented the first sets of progressive reports on the ESRP covering MME, LIPA, and NCCRM. The reports unveiled significant misuse and abuse of government resources through illegal salary payments to ghost employees, double dippers, and duplicate accounts," Joekai told the press conference.

Joekai disclosed that at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, 40 employees were dismissed for absenteeism of 14-20 days over three months, 81 employees were suspended without pay for 8-12 consecutive days of absence, and 10 employees were issued warnings for 5-7 straight days of absence.

At LIPA, he noted that 28 employees were dismissed for absenteeism of 14-20 days over three months, 30 employees were suspended without pay for 8-12 consecutive days of absence, and 3 employees were issued warnings for 5-7 straight days of absence.

"At the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM), the CSA found no evidence of employment for 12 individuals who received illegal payments totaling US$25,708.00 from October to December 2023," the CSA boss noted. "The CSA immediately requested the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) to investigate the former Executive Director and Financial Comptroller regarding these illegal payments and advise the CSA on appropriate actions.

"We understand from the LACC that the investigation is expanding as more individuals are questioned. While we appreciate the diligent work of the LACC, we strongly encourage them to bring this matter to a logical and legal conclusion to prevent future occurrences of such financial malpractice."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, President Boakai has officially unveiled 97 consultants who were recruited from various specialized professional fields to help address the Human Resources gap in the country.

President Boakai also highlighted the contrast between the previous administration's casual laborer consultants and the current recruitment of highly qualified professionals and experts through a rigorous vetting process through the National Consultancy Policy Guidelines.

The President mentioned the government's focus on providing scholarships to all Liberians from diverse backgrounds to enhance service delivery and strengthen the country's human resource capacity. The goal is to retain qualified individuals who have received training due to financial constraints.

The Director General of the Civil Service Agency, Josiah Joekai, expressed satisfaction in the recruitment process and highlighted the consultants' readiness to contribute effectively. President Boakai commended the CSA for their efforts in instituting consultancy measures that ensure efficient utilization of resources and deliver value for money.

Director General Joekai reiterated the commitment to bridging the human resource capacity gap through the recruitment of qualified professionals and experienced experts. He expressed confidence in the screening process that selected the current consultants and believed they were well-equipped to make a positive impact in addressing the country's human resource needs.