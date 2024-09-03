Ethiopia: WHO Reports Surge in New Malaria Cases This Year, Already Exceeding Last Year's Total

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that Ethiopia experienced a concerning surge in malaria cases between January and August 2024.

During this period, over 4.7 million new cases were documented, resulting in 918 deaths.

Notably, the cumulative number of cases for 2024 has already surpassed the total count for the previous year.

Despite intensified efforts by the Ministry of Health to combat malaria, the WHO said the number of cases and deaths continues to rise at an alarming rate.

The highest incidence per 100,000 population has been reported in Southwest Ethiopia, followed by Benishangul Gumuz and Gambella.

The majority of new malaria cases have been reported in Oromia (53%), Amhara (15%), Southwest Ethiopia (11%), South Ethiopia (5%), and Benishangul Gumuz (5%).

In June 2024, Addis Standard reported that at least 11 individuals, including children, had succumbed to malaria in the West Wollega zone of the Oromia region.

A senior expert from the Oromia Health Bureau, speaking to Addis Standard on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that malaria is rapidly spreading to other areas of the Oromia region, including Jimma, Illu Ababor, Nekemte, and Shashamane.

According to the expert, testing conducted at government health facilities within the Oromia region identified 57,000 malaria cases in a single week.

The WHO also reported that the deterioration of security in the Amhara region is hindering effective responses to ongoing disease outbreaks, particularly malaria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Health Malaria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reports indicate that Amhara, a region experiencing an escalating security crisis due to the conflict between government forces and the non-state militia Fano, is also grappling with the spread of malaria.

Three months ago, the Amhara Public Health Institute reported a concerning statistic: over 1.2 million people in the region had contracted malaria within the past eleven months.

Belay Bezhabhi, Director General of the Institute, indicated that the spread of malaria is expected to escalate further, particularly after September.

The WHO reveals a troubling increase in the number of districts in Ethiopia with active cholera cases, rising from 43 on July 31 to 68 on August 26, 2024.

According to the organization, the majority of these active cholera cases have been reported in the regions of Amhara (35%), Tigray (28%), Oromia (18%), Afar (7%), Somali (6%), and Sidama (6%).

Despite these concerning health developments, the WHO report provided some positive news, noting a decrease in the number of woredas with active measles outbreaks from 20 on 21 July to 18 on 26 August, 2024.

The report attributes this reduction in measles cases to the nationwide measles vaccination campaign, which has achieved an overall coverage rate of 76%, though parts of Amhara are still pending.