West Africa: Presidential Secretary Kula Fofana Admits Boakai-Koung Administration Attempted Blocking Kemayah's Appointment At Ecowas

Monrovia — Barely days after a FrontPageAfrica reported that the Unity Party-led government was attempting to block the appointment of Ambassador Dee Maxwell Kemayah as Resident Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Sierra Leone, President Joseph Boakai's Presidential Press Secretary, Kula Fofana, Sunday admitted when she appeared as guest on Spoon FM that a letter has been written to the regional body objecting the appointment.

Kula said President Boakai has "some deep concerns" about Kemayah's nomination, and a final decision will be reached following consultations with Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow.

Diplomatic sources, however, informed FrontPageAfrica that the ECOWAS Commission, in a communication to the Liberian government on June 6, 2024, rebuffed the government's objection of Kemayah, noting that it is only the President of ECOWAS Commission who has the mandate to appoint citizens from member states in the region to serve as Resident Representatives based on competence and the balance of representation.

FrontPageAfrica has also been informed that the government has reportedly recommended former foreign minister Marjon Kamara to the ECOWAS Commission, but it is unclear whether her nomination will be endorsed by ECOWAS considering its stance on Kemayah.

"The Liberian government and ECOWAS have been going back and forth on this. President Boakai has received a communication from ECOWAS and the next stage is President Boakai hopes to write to ECOWAS to let them know his stance. Whether the position of ECOWAS Representative to Ivory Coast or whatever it is, that conversation is not relevant at the moment," Kula said.

When quizzed whether Madam Kamara is being tipped by the government for the position at the ECOWAS Commission, Kula said: "Diplomatically, the President will do what he wants to do and he will recommend people he wants to recommend to support his administration or vision for the regional body. Diplomatic conversation is actively happening. In the regional bodies- ECOWAS, AU, MRU, countries recommend people to work in their interest."

Why was Kemayah considered?

The appointment of Ambassador Kemayah, diplomatic sources said, was due to his competences, skills, outstanding performance and the great deal of respect the regional bloc holds for him having worked with ECOWAS when he served as Liberia's Foreign Affairs Minister during the regime of former President George Weah.

One diplomatic source told FrontPageAfrica: "His uncompromising stance against corruption, high level of professionalism, result-oriented drive, integrity and principles of accountability and transparency in public service are also additional values that Ambassador Kemayah possesses which may have led the President of the ECOWAS Commission to prefer him to serve as ECOWAS Ambassador to Sierra Leone."

Another diplomatic source said Liberia would miss the opportunity to have one of its citizens serving as Ambassador or Resident Representative of ECOWAS if the President of the ECOWAS Commission rescinded his decision to appoint Ambassador Kemayah to the position based upon "unnecessary pressure" from the Boakai administration.

Witch-hunting political opponents?

President Boakai's latest decision to review the appointment of Ambassador Kemayah, a confidant to Weah, amounts to a political witch-hunt, the abuse of power and a flagrant disregard to the protocols and principles of ECOWAS, pundits say.

But Kula, however, however denies such, saying the President Boakai is not witch-hunting his political opponents.

"On the issue of (Kemayah's appointment), no, it's not a witch-hunt. Every institution working in the region, including ECOWAS, MRU and the African Union where Liberia is playing a major role, the President or government has the right to recommend or nominate positions that are available to a country."