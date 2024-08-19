Monrovia — Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has expressed disapproval of President Joseph Boakai's appointment of Kekura M. Kamara, also known as Malawala Balawala, as Liberia's Arts & Culture Ambassador.

Presidential Press Secretary Kula Fofana announced Kamara's appointment in a statement issued on Saturday. The news sparked debate on social media, with many suggesting that Kamara's appointment effectively ends the tenure of Madam Julie Endee as Culture Ambassador.

Adding to the controversy, former Vice President Howard-Taylor issued a statement implying that Ambassador Endee's replacement was linked to her attendance at the dedication of the City of Hope, a project spearheaded by former First Lady Clar Weah.

"It deeply saddens me to learn that Queen Juli Endee has now been relieved of her position as Culture Ambassador--a role she served with honor and dignity, bringing our rich culture to life in all sectors of society. Reports suggest that her presence at the City of Hope event may have led to her removal, which is deeply troubling," ex-VP Howard-Taylor said.

She further criticized the government's actions, stating, "This situation reflects a growing intolerance within the government, undermining the very fabric of our nation. We are meant to be one nation, one people, with one destiny. Now, more than ever, we need to embrace reconciliation and collective nation-building."

The former Vice President called on President Boakai to address what she described as divisive policies and urged him to prioritize national unity.

"I urge the Father of the Nation, H.E. President Joseph N. Boakai, to put an end to divisive policies and postures. Liberia is in dire need of unity and peace to move forward and thrive. The Constitution mandates the government to unify us all. Mr. President, it is time to honor that mandate and bridge the divide that is threatening to tear our nation apart."

Who is Malawala Balawala?

Kamara became a household name in Liberia for his role in the "Malawala Balawala" show during the difficult days of the country's history. The show, with its large cast and varied plots, blended sitcom clichés with social satire, ranging from humorous scenarios like lovers hiding in bags of cassava to more serious messages about the loss of traditional values.

Kamara gained fame for portraying Balawala, a young villager navigating life in Monrovia during the late 1980s. Other central characters in the show included Karmon Soko, Ma Garmai, and Oldman Gondah.

Kamara and his group, Balawala International, played a significant role in Liberia's transition to peace. The musical group collaborated with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) to raise awareness about disarmament, using their platform to contribute to the country's recovery.

Queen Juli: The Ageless Cultural and Peace Ambassador

Amb. Juli Endee, known as Queen Juli, was born in Firestone, Margibi County. While her father hailed from Nimba County, she credits Bong County, her mother's birthplace, for her cultural and traditional orientation. In September 1995, she was appointed Liberia's Culture Ambassador, a title conferred by the Liberian Government in recognition of her pivotal role in mobilizing support among Liberian artists both in the diaspora and at home to use their artistic talents to promote peace in Liberia.

A social worker, community engagement expert, and advocate, Amb. Endee is renowned for her efforts in promoting Liberia's rich cultural values. Through her organization, Crusaders for Peace, she has also significantly contributed to the peace process in Liberia.

However, Queen Juli has faced criticism over the years for what some perceive as her refusal to relinquish the title of "Culture Ambassador," which they believe is a government-appointed position. She has consistently clarified that the title was not an official appointment but an honor bestowed upon her by the late Liberian politician, David Donald Kpormakpor, the first chairman of the Council of State that governed Liberia during the height of the First Liberian Civil War.

Responding to the controversy after her Crusaders for Peace organization was honored by the UN in 2023 for its contributions to Liberia's peace, Amb. Endee stated: "Let them do what they have to do, and say what they have to say--talk is cheap. I will continue to serve the people of Liberia. This is a mere title bestowed upon me by David Kpormakpor, and I will honor it by continuing to promote the image of Liberia through culture."

She further stated: "If they want you out, it means you have a job, a position, a budget, an office, and staff to work with. I have none of these--zero! My budget is zero point zero, point zero, point zero. I don't have an office; I'm using my private office. The cultural troupe you see is the Crusaders for Peace cultural troupe; the band is the Crusaders for Peace band. Crusaders for Peace is a non-governmental organization. We send proposals to donors, international partners, and the government of Liberia. If our proposals are approved based on our strategy and methodology, we proceed. As Culture Ambassador, I have no office, no budget, no staff--so what exactly am I supposed to resign from?"