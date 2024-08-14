Liberia: Capitol Building Flooded As GAC Report Uncovers Alleged $200 Million Misappropriation Involving Lawmakers and Executive Branch

Capitol Hill — Lawmakers and staffers at the Liberian Legislature were met with an unexpected challenge on Tuesday when a heavy downpour caused unprecedented flooding at the Capitol Building, the seat of the Legislature.

The rainwater surged into the building's rotunda, seeping through windows and doors, inundating hallways, and flooding several offices on both the House and Senate wings. Staffers from both the central administration and personal offices were seen frantically using buckets and mops to remove the water.

"We've been doing this all morning," said a member of the maintenance department. "Everywhere is flooded. The water is coming from all over--from the ground, through the windows, and even the roof."

Bendu Tarnu, another staffer, added, "After the rain stopped, the water kept rising. It was coming through the windows, which were wide open on the second floor. It affected many offices, especially those in the House of Representatives. Some lawmakers had to leave their offices. The Speaker has instructed us to take measures to remove the water. This is the first time we've seen flooding like this here."

Another worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the situation: "The water was knee-deep in some areas. They're pulling up the carpet from the floors in the offices."

The Capitol Building, constructed during the administration of President William V.S. Tubman in the 1950s, has suffered significant damage over the years. At one point, it struggled to accommodate the growing number of lawmakers due to population growth and the increase in political constituencies. In response, the People's Republic of China constructed two annexes--one for the House and the other for the Senate.

Despite ongoing renovation efforts in the House's chamber, many parts of the building are still plagued by leaks. This situation comes in the wake of a damning audit report conducted at the request of Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, which highlighted significant issues in the Senate's financial management and governance systems.

The audit revealed that the Senate failed to provide approved strategic and operational plans, senior management meeting minutes, and monitoring and evaluation reports--documents essential for effective oversight of senatorial activities. The absence of an operational plan means that short, medium, and long-term goals may not be clearly identified or pursued, potentially jeopardizing the Senate's objectives. The General Auditing Commission (GAC) warned that this lack of guidance could lead to arbitrary decisions that may not comply with applicable laws and regulations.

The GAC recommended that the Senate's management develop, approve, and implement a strategic plan covering at least five years, detailing the resources and strategies needed to achieve its goals. Annual operational plans should also be developed to expedite the implementation of these strategic goals, with periodic monitoring and assessment to ensure compliance.

The audit further noted the absence of a functional Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Committee to oversee the implementation of planned activities within approved timelines. This lack of oversight, according to the GAC, violates the Public Financial Management (PFM) Act of 2009, as amended in 2019. Without effective monitoring and evaluation, the Senate's deliverables may not meet approved specifications, risking misapplication and misappropriation of resources.

At the House of Representatives, it remains unclear whether the GAC has conducted a similar system review audit.