Liberia: Flood Obstructs Movement At Ganta Border

12 September 2024
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Ishmael F. Menkor

Flood Water from the St. John River shut down movement of goods and services at the Ganta Main Border earlier this week.

On Monday, September 9, 2024, the flood water forced the Guinean Border Security to relocate to a much safer area.

The flood situation worsened on Tuesday, when the flood water rose, halting all business activities in the area.

"The water has forced us from working," said one Ezekiel, a customs worker.

"See down there, the flood water may move faster and completely halt activities for weeks," said one Amos at the border.

In other locations across Nimba, flood water also halted movement between Saclepea and Tappita, when the 'Weh' Creek, near Saclepea, burst its banks and flooded the road.

Movement has also been slow at the border with Ivory Coast due to the rise in flood water.

"We are not going to the Ivory Coast anymore because the Cestor River began to rise," said Berry Brewer, a citizen living around the bordering town of Buutuo.

"If the flood continues rising, those who have their farms near the river will surely lose," he added.

The bad climatic condition may hinder the economy and bring about a shortage of some of the local produce from the market, some marketeers observed.

The weather continues with dark clouds and very hot temperatures, which many see as a sign that the rains are still far from over.

