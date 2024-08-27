Mauritania: Spanish PM to Visit Mauritania, Senegal to Address Migration Surge

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez begins a three-day visit to Mauritania, Gambia and Senegal Tuesday as part of his focus on curbing migration to the Canary Islands, which have seen a surge of arrivals from West Africa this year.

The migration route from West Africa to the Canary Islands saw a 154 percent increase in traffic this year, with 21,620 people making the trip from January to July, according to Frontex, the European Union border agency.

This after drastically increasing last year.

The arrivals have stretched resources on the Canary Islands, which tend to be a stopping point for migrants who often go to other European countries - many to France.

Fernando Clavijo, the Canaries' regional leader who met Sanchez on Friday, called on the EU to take its share of responsibility "so that the Canary Islands do not have to shoulder all of Europe's migratory pressure on its own".

In his second visit this year to West Africa, Sanchez is focusing on strengthening relations with Mauritania, the main departure point for migrants, as well as Gambia and Senegal.

He is expected to sign migration agreements with Mauritania and Gambia like the one it has already signed with Senegal, which would allow workers to come to Spain for short periods to meet labour needs before returning home.

Migration from Mali

Yet, nearly half of new arrivals to the Canary Islands come from Mali, transiting through the other countries with ocean access.

Malian refugees have been fleeing violence for over a decade, but a shift in government with conflicts involving the Russian mercenary group Wagner have only made the situation worse.

Spanish police have been operating throughout West Africa to strengthen border control to give financial and security aid to departure points for migrant boats.

Spain is also planning to return to Mali after the EU military training mission there was closed in May, under French pressure.

Spain's Defence Ministry has confirmed reports that Spain is in talks over bilateral collaboration with Mali.

(with newswires)