Rwanda/Nigeria: Five Things We Learned From Rwanda's Draw With Nigeria

Rwanda on Tuesday, September 11, held a star-studded Nigerian Super Eagles to a goalless draw in a 2025 AFCON Group D qualifier before tens of thousands of supporters who thronged Amahoro Stadium close to full capacity.

Both teams put up a great show as Amavubi showed their pedigree against one of the giants in African football.

Times Sport looks at five things that shaped the game.

Amavubi played with total confidence

No African country comes close to Nigeria in terms of "big players" country. Almost all their players are playing for top clubs in Europe's top leagues but that did not deter Frank Spittler's men.

They played with total confidence and self-belief. At a point in the game, Rwanda and APR FC left-back Claude Niyomugabo was mesmerizing former Chelsea and Lazio player Ola Aina who is now with Nottingham forest to the point that he was booked his jersey when he couldn't match his pace.

Confidence among Rwandan players was high and it helped them to get goalless draw results.

Bizimana, the midfield controller

The Amavubi skipper pocketed Nigerian midfield led by Wilfred Ndidi. He run a one-man show in the middle of the pitch as he was unplayable.

His passes and tackles were superb. He track-backed several times as deep as his own penalty box to win balls.

Lookman's danger left Rwandan defense shaking

Victor Osimhen is arguably Nigeria's star man but it is clear that Ademola Lookman is the most dangerous player in the team.

He could hold on the ball, dribble, shoot and pass. The Atalanta winger was the best playerfor the visitors as he gave Amavubi a tough time before being substituted in the 89th minute for Taiwo Awoniyi.

Amavubi's attacking problem

"The only problem with my team is in attack. You could see the difference between my attackers and the Nigerian attackers but that is what we have now. Maybe it is the Nigerian attackers who should have played against the Nigerian defenders. We created some chances but couldn't score."

These were some of the comments made by Amavubi head coach Torsten Spittler in the post-match press conference.

Rwanda looked solid both at the back and in midfield but the likes of Innocent Nshuti and Gilbert Mugisha weren't up to the task in attack.

They wasted three good chances that could have resulted in goals.

Goal scoring is a problem for Amavubi and Spittler is ready to find an antidote. The German gaffer was, however, happy that his team was able to create chances which is a sign of improvement.

Fiacre Ntwari's heroics

The Amavubi shot stopper was the hero of the day for Rwanda, and he has showed why he is among the best goalkeepers in Africa now.

Against a rampaging Nigerian attack of Victor Boniface, Osimhen, Lookman, Awoniyi and Samuel Chukwueze among others, Ntwari pulled as many as nine superb saves to keep his side in the game.

The Kaizer Chiefs shot stopper was very cool in the posts as he prevented the Nigerian attackers from scoring.

Ntwari, is gradually carving a niche for himself and he is proving to be a key component of the Amavubi set up.