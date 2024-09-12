Liberia: UN Seeks Support for Flood Victims in Liberia

Monrovia — The United Nations in Liberia has instructed its agencies to assist victims of recent floods here. The World Food Program (WFP) has allocated $1.5 million to aid those affected.

At a regular press briefing on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Monrovia, Ansu Dulley, Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), highlighted Liberia's challenges in disaster management, primarily due to its infrastructural weaknesses.

Dully expressed optimism about the UN's intervention, noting that the flood season has left many homeless. He stated that upon receiving information about floods, he and his team visited affected communities to assess the impact on vulnerable populations.

He revealed that the Disaster Management Agency has compiled and validated data on flood victims, which the UN confirmed through the WFP. Based on this report, a WFP team is conducting field verification of the affected individuals.

Dulley announced that, following data collection, 5,200 households, comprising 2,800 individuals, will receive monthly mobile money transfers of $45 per household for the next four months. This assistance, he said, aims to help victims purchase medication and secure better shelter.

Earlier this year, the UN predicted heavy rainfall and subsequent disasters. The prediction proved accurate, with many Liberians living along river courses and low-lying areas being severely affected.

Despite progress, Liberia's disaster management institutions are still developing. Limited resources and inadequate infrastructure hinder effective response and preparedness.

One resident, Musa, supported the UN's aid but suggested that funds would be better spent on building defense systems to prevent recurring disasters.

Additionally, Dulley revealed that UNICEF has deployed teams to provide clean water to affected communities, as the floods contaminated local wells and hand pumps.

Meanwhile, during the presentation of cash, Marie Sheriff and Mr. Philip Goweg, who Mr. Dulley invited as evidence of the distribution, thanked the national disaster management agency and confirmed that they have begun receiving US$45 each as assistance.