Liberia: Monrovia Grapples With Severe Flooding - City Government Pursues Sustainable Solutions

Monrovia — The Management of the Monrovia City Government has expressed regret over the unprecedented flooding that has affected Monrovia and its surrounding areas from September 20 to 22, 2024.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 22, City Mayor John Siafa described the situation as alarming and emphasized the management team's deep concern, particularly regarding the street floods.

Mayor Siafa acknowledged the significant threat and forced displacement caused by the flooding, affecting thousands of city residents. He stated that the management is actively seeking necessary measures to manage the situation effectively.

"As a City Government, our goal is to collaborate with stakeholders to identify the cause of the flooding and implement strategies that will likely prevent future occurrences," the release noted.

While the exact causes of the severe flooding remain undetermined, the City Government is consulting with subject matter experts to understand the underlying factors fully. "We are taking concrete steps to address the situation both immediately and in the long run," the statement added.

The government has initiated collaborations with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), and other local and international partners to tackle the crisis.

"Preliminary findings suggest that the City of Monrovia and its environs are not immune to the effects of climate change, which can intensify rainfall and increase the likelihood of flooding," the statement indicated.

In the meantime, the City Government is urging residents of Monrovia and nearby areas to avoid disposing of trash and waste in drainages, waterways, and sewage lines throughout the city.

Officials assured that the precise reasons for the flooding would be determined and announced once the experts have concluded their investigation.

"While we await the results of the official inquiry, we are committed to doing everything within our power to ensure that the situation is managed effectively both now and in the future," the release concluded.