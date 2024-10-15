Celebration of the African Development Bank's 60th Anniversary - a Strategic Partnership to Support the Development of Cameroon and Central Africa

announcement

What: Celebration of the African Development Bank Group's 60th anniversary

Who: The African Development Bank's Regional Office for Central Africa, and the Government of Cameroon

When: Thursday, 17 October 2024, 10 am (Central African Time)

Where: Yaoundé Conference Centre, Yaounde, Cameroon

The African Development Bank Group's Central Africa Regional Office, in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Cameroon, will celebrate 60 years of the Bank's commitment to social and economic development across Africa on 17 October 2024 in Yaounde.

The event will highlight the Bank Group's major contributions to Cameroon and the broader Central Africa region, focusing on key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, health, and education.

The celebration will be attended by Cameroon's Prime Minister and Head of Government, alongside the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, who also serves as Bank's Governor. The event will gather key economic and social stakeholders, international partners, and beneficiaries of Bank-funded projects.

Participants will learn more about the Bank's flagship initiatives, which aim to improve access to electricity, enhance regional trade through the development of infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and promote food security and high-quality healthcare services.

Expert panels will also discuss the challenges and opportunities for accelerating development in Cameroon and Central Africa.

The main themes on the agenda for the celebration are:

The Bank Group's partnership and impact, focusing on the investments and achievements that have helped transform Cameroon's economy and improve people's quality of life: The green transition and digitalization to support the switch to a more dynamic and better-performing economy Regional integration, emphasizing the Bank's central role in the development of regional infrastructure to facilitate intra-African trade and market integration Inclusive development and capacity-building, emphasizing the African Development Bank's initiatives on social inclusion and the empowerment of young people and women, contributing to a fairer and more resilient society.