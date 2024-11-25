Liberia Gears Up for 16 Days of Activism

As the world prepares to mark the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), Liberia is set to launch its national campaign under the theme, "From Talk to Action! Let's Join Hands to End Violence Against Women and Girls to Achieve Beijing +30."

Hon. Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, made the announcement during a pre-launch press conference, emphasizing the critical need to address the rising tide of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country. She began by expressing heartfelt gratitude to attendees and called for a moment of silence to honor the lives lost to violence.

"This campaign is more than just an observance; it is a powerful call to action," the Minister stated, urging Liberians to unite and intensify efforts to combat all forms of violence against women, girls, and children. She commended frontline workers, members of the National GBV Taskforce, international partners, and dedicated ministry staff for their tireless commitment to the cause.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, initiated in 1991 by the first Women's Global Leadership Institute, has grown into a global movement. The campaign runs from November 25th to December 10th each year, symbolizing the international community's resolve to eradicate GBV.

This year, Liberia's campaign aligns with the global theme, "Towards Beijing +30: Unite to End Violence against Women and Girls," highlighting progress and challenges in the 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

The Ministry of Gender will launch the campaign with a parade from the Ministry of Health to the EJS Ministerial Complex on November 25th. The event aims to raise awareness and inspire collective action against GBV through various activities, including:

Nationwide Awareness Campaigns: Targeted initiatives will be rolled out across all 15 counties, addressing critical issues such as rape, domestic violence, child marriage, and female genital mutilation (FGM).

Community Dialogues: Local leaders will engage communities in promoting accountability and empowering women and girls to stand against violence.

Youth Engagement: Panel discussions with young people will focus on their role in fostering safe spaces and ending GBV.

Creative Performances: Drama and storytelling will illustrate the impact of GBV, encouraging community action.

Sports for Advocacy: Sports events involving civil society organizations (CSOs) and international partners will unite communities in the fight against violence.

Minister Horace-Kollie highlighted alarming statistics: in 2023 alone, Liberia reported 3,204 GBV cases, with Montserrado County accounting for over 1,200 incidents. From January to October 2024, the number of reported rape cases already stands at 2,759, underscoring the urgent need for intensified efforts.

"Violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations," she said. "It not only harms individuals but leaves lasting scars on families and communities."

Despite significant challenges, Liberia has made notable progress in combating GBV. The Ministry successfully merged the GBV Taskforce with the Child Protection Network in key counties, improved case management for survivors, and initiated consultations for the Spotlight 2.0 country program document.

Looking ahead, the campaign aims to:

Increase public awareness and prevention efforts.

Hold duty bearers accountable for commitments to gender equality.

Strengthen community accountability mechanisms.

Minister Horace-Kollie closed with a passionate appeal for unity: "As we commemorate this campaign, let us remain united in purpose, igniting hope for a society where every individual can live, grow, and thrive without fear of violence. The fight against GBV requires all of us--every community member, every leader, every partner."

The 16 Days of Activism will run from November 25th to December 10th, and all Liberians are encouraged to participate, wear orange, and take a stand against violence.