Malawi: First Lady Monica Chakwera Launches 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Phalombe

In a powerful demonstration of leadership and advocacy, Malawi's First Lady, Monica Chakwera, officially launched the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign at Mpasa Ground in Phalombe District today.

The campaign, held under the global theme "Unite to End Violence: Empower Communities, Protect Women and Girls," calls on individuals, organizations, and communities to work together to eradicate gender-based violence (GBV) and build a safer Malawi.

Speaking to a large audience of community members, government officials, and civil society leaders, the First Lady delivered a heartfelt message, emphasizing the importance of unity in addressing the pervasive issue of GBV.

"This campaign is not just an event; it is a movement. It is a reminder that every woman, every girl, deserves to live free from fear and violence. As a nation, we must rise and fight against the cultural, social, and systemic barriers that perpetuate violence in our homes and communities," said Mrs. Chakwera.

Calls for Action and Community Engagement

The First Lady's address highlighted the role of community involvement in combating GBV, urging traditional leaders, religious organizations, and individuals to play an active role in protecting the vulnerable. She also called on men to champion the cause and be allies in the fight against violence.

Government's Commitment

The Minister of Gender, Community Development, and Social Welfare, who accompanied the First Lady, reiterated the government's commitment to creating a safer environment for all. The Minister outlined plans to expand access to survivor support services, strengthen legal frameworks, and educate communities on GBV prevention.

Activities for the 16 Days Campaign

Awareness Drives: Community meetings and public campaigns to educate people about the impact of GBV and ways to prevent it.

Support for Survivors: Promotion of access to shelters, psychosocial support, and legal assistance.

Policy Advocacy: Engaging stakeholders to ensure laws and policies protect women, children, and other vulnerable groups.

Public Response

Attendees at the launch expressed gratitude for the campaign, recognizing its importance in addressing a critical issue that affects millions of Malawians. "We are grateful that the First Lady is here to stand with us. This gives us hope that our concerns will be heard and acted upon," said a Phalombe resident.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence runs until December 10, coinciding with Human Rights Day. Citizens are encouraged to wear orange--the campaign's official color--to show their solidarity.

This year's launch reinforces Malawi's determination to eliminate GBV, ensuring that women and girls live in dignity, safety, and empowerment.