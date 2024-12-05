Angola: Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

press release

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to discuss the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor and the broader economic partnershipand the bilateral relationship between the United States and the DRC and the Congolese people.

The two leaders affirmed the need to ensure conditions are in place to attract private sector investments in the DRC, including good governance, transparency, and a sovereign DRC that is able to harness its immense wealth for the benefit of all its people. President Biden encouraged continued commitment to the Luanda Process to ensure a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.