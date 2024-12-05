Angola: Readout of President Joe Biden's Meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia

4 December 2024
The White House (Washington, DC)
press release

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, to discuss the U.S.-Zambian relationship and our shared commitment to economic and democratic progress.

The two leaders discussed the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor and the new rail line from the Angola border into Zambia. They discussed how these investments in infrastructure — including through a new $491 million Millennium Challenge Corporation compact with the Government of Zambia in which the United States will invest $458 million and Zambia will commit $33 million — will help catalyze sustainable and inclusive economic growth for the people of Zambia, lower the cost of transporting goods to regional and global markets, and create an incredible legacy for generations to come.

They affirmed the need to ensure conditions are in place to attract private sector investments in Zambia, including a conviction that strong, resilient democracies are essential to create quality jobs and inclusive economic growth. The presidents underscored their conviction that countries should not be held back from investing in their development by the need to service unsustainably high debt, and together committed to continue advocating for reform.

